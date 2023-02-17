Foreign car knocked down a girl at the crossing in Petrozavodsk

In Petrozavodsk, a driver of a foreign car knocked down a girl crossing the road. This is reported by the State Traffic Inspectorate of Karelia.

The accident occurred on the afternoon of February 16 at 28 Krasnaya Street. It was previously established that a 39-year-old Skoda Fabia driver hit an 18-year-old girl who was crossing the road at an unregulated pedestrian crossing.

The girl was injured, she received medical care and was prescribed outpatient treatment. For what reasons the driver did not slow down, law enforcement officers are establishing, writes news agency Karelinform.

In addition, on the same day in Belomorsk, a 41-year-old GAZ driver hit an 81-year-old woman. The pensioner was hospitalized.

On the evening of February 13, on Onega Flotilla Street in Petrozavodsk, a Kia Rio car drove off the road and ran into a 59-year-old man. The pedestrian is dead.