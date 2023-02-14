Foreign countries have become more interested in the Ka-52, Su-57 and Iskander

Against the background of the special military operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, foreign countries are showing increased interest in modern Russian technology. This was announced on Tuesday, February 14, by the head of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev.

“Recently, the interest of our partners has grown, in particular, in Ka-52E and Mi-171Sh helicopters, Su-57E and Su-35 fighters, Iskander-E operational-tactical systems, T-90M Proryv tanks,” said Mikheev “RIA News”.

According to him, foreign partners are also interested in tank support combat vehicles (BMPT), Orlan-10E and Orion-E unmanned aerial vehicles, Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system (ZRPK), Viking-type missile systems ” and “Tor”, as well as various means of electronic warfare, including anti-drone systems.

Mikheev noted that abroad, information about the facts of the combat use of weapons and military equipment of the RF Armed Forces is treated very carefully.

“We know that they are studying official materials published by the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian media correspondents,” added the head of Rosoboronexport.

He also said that for foreign customers, the department conducts shows and presentations based on the export documentation of the promoted samples.

Earlier, on August 19, Mikheev said that the T-14 Armata tank and the latest fifth-generation Su-57E fighter aroused particular interest among the company’s partner countries during their presentation at the Army-2022 International Military-Technical Forum.

Before that, on August 17, the head of the state corporation said that Russia was selling analog versions of Caliber missiles abroad.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

