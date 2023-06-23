Foreign delegation included in G-20 bowed down at Takht Shri Harimandir, grand welcome for guests

Bihar News: The G-20 summit has been organized in Patna, the capital of Bihar. Representatives of 28 countries have participated in this meeting. The G-20 meeting will run on 23 June. Guests from 28 countries are participating in the meeting. Foreign guests have been accommodated in the hotel amid tight security. Meanwhile, the delegation that came to attend the G20 meeting on Friday at Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Patna City Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, paid obeisance.

Foreign delegation understood the history of Gurghar

Along with paying obeisance here, the foreign delegation Learned the history of Gurughar. After visiting Takht Sahib, the delegation paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib. On reaching here, he was given a grand welcome. Here Jathedar Giani Baldev Singh blessed the Gurughar. During this, holy things and weapons related to Guru Maharaj’s childhood were seen. After this, took holy nectar water.

Bihar has become the center of opposition unity before also, know which parties were involved in it

123 people included in the delegation were welcomed

Jagjot Singh Sohi, chairman of the managing committee, has welcomed the 123 people included in the delegation. On behalf of Takht Sahib, the Chairman presented the emblem and a book related to the life philosophy of Guru Maharaj and the historicity of Takht Sahib. The foreign guests were very happy to see the reception at Patna Sahib Takht Shri Harmandir. They were well received here. Let us inform that more than 100 foreign guests from about 28 countries have gathered in the state for the two-day Labor and Engagement meeting. In this meeting of the two-day session, the meeting on 22nd has ended. On the other hand, the meeting of the second session is on Friday, 23 June.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

PHOTOS: Rahul Gandhi’s grand welcome from airport to Sadaqat Ashram, Modi style welcome, see photos(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vuWM9sdFXC0)