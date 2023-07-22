Foreign guests who came to the G20 summit saw the prosperous city of Indore, know its history

Indore, 22 July (Hindustan). After the successful organization of the three-day G-20 summit related to labor and employment organized in the country’s cleanest city Indore, foreign guests were taken on a tour of this historic city on Saturday. Through the Heritage Walk, the G-20 delegates observed Rajbada, Krishnapura Chhatri for a long time and got to know its history. During this, he got photo shoots done with the artists and also took selfies. Due to the heritage walk, the Rajbada area was declared a no-vehicle zone by the police in the morning.

The G-20 summit, which began in Indore on July 19, concluded late on Friday evening. After this, the guests were treated to dinner at the city’s famous food market 56 Dukan, where the guests ate Pav Bhaji, Paneer Tikka, Burger, Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai and praised these dishes. Along with this, also enjoyed the Kulfi and Shikanji here. He also relished Afghanistan Chicken Tikka, Mutton Galoti Kebab, Ajwain Fish Tikka, Olive Stuffed Baby Non, Ulta Tawa Paratha, Baby Lachha Paratha, Dal Makhani here at a five star hotel.

On Saturday morning, G-20 Delegate Boliya Sarkar joined the Heritage Walk from Chhatri to Rajwada. Foreign guests learned about the rich history of the city in this heritage walk that started at 7 am. In this, Boliya was first taken to the umbrella of the government. After this the foreign guests also visited the Rajwada. During this, historians of the city Zafar Ansari, Prakash Indurkar and Sharwani informed them about the history of Indore and Goddess Ahilyabai Holkar. Historians told them how trade started in Indore and the Holkar rulers worked here for the benefit of the workers. Breakfast was arranged at Rajwada for the foreign guests.

In the Rajwada premises, historian Zafar Ansari displayed Holkar period coins, coins and other historical artefacts kept in his context. Apart from this, documents related to the information of Holkar descendants were also displayed. About 25 delegates from abroad participated in this event. Their group photograph was also taken at the gate of Rajwada.

Special programs were also organized for the foreign guests at the Rajwada. Girls presented Madhurashtakam in Kathak dance in front of the guests. Composer Smita Bajpai presented classical music on sitar, Chinmay Vinchurkar on sarod and Mrinal Nagar on tabla.

Argentine minister liked Indore’s poha-jalebi

Argentina’s minister Requel Cecilia Kismer de Almas liked Indore’s poha and jalebi for breakfast in the morning. Apart from poha-jalebi, samosas, kachoris, donuts, strawberry watermelon juice, curd, dry fruits, cookies were served to the guests for breakfast. Historian Prakash Indurkar told the guests how the doorkeepers used to receive and inform the gathering on the arrival of Maharaj during the Holkar period. The Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Employment and the Minister of Argentina felicitated the officials of the District Administration and Municipal Corporation with gifts for making the G-20 event a success. After this, the farewell of the guests who came to G-20 started from Indore city.