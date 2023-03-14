Foreign mercenaries are being trained to participate in destabilization in Belarus – Ministry of Internal Affairs

March 14 - BLiTZ. Foreign members of the armed formations can take part in destabilizing the situation on the territory of Belarus. This was stated in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country.

The department said that the Kalinovsky Regiment and other armed formations are working on destabilization plans. It is noted that mercenaries and persons who have previously been trained in foreign camps can also be used in this activity.

The ministry notes that there are connections on the territory of Belarus that form hidden cells that carry out illegal activities and recruit citizens to participate in the SVO in Ukraine against the Russian Federation.