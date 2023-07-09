Foreign Minister Jaishankar will file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections on Monday

Ahmedabad, 9 July (Hindustan Times). In the elections to be held for three Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will file papers on Monday. The last date for nomination is July 13 and the last date for withdrawal is July 14. The polling will be held on July 24 and the counting of votes will take place from 05 pm on the same day.

Three Rajya Sabha seats are falling vacant from Gujarat. The term of three BJP MPs is ending on 18 August. The Congress is not fielding candidates this time as it has only 17 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi has confirmed this.

According to the BJP, Dr. Jaishankar will file his papers on Monday at 12.39 pm in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, State President CR Patil and other leaders.

Gujarat has a total of 11 seats in the Rajya Sabha, of which 8 are with the BJP and 3 with the Congress. The names of 8 Rajya Sabha MPs of BJP include Rambhai Mokaria, Ramilaben Bara, Narhari Amin, Parshottam Rupala, Mansukh Mandaviya, S Jaishankar, Dinesh Anavadiya and Jugalji Thakor. On the other hand, the Rajya Sabha members of Congress are Shaktisinh Gohil, Ami Yagnik, Naran Rathwa. Of these, the term of three BJP MPs Dinesh Anavadiya, Jugalji Thakor and S Jaishankar is ending on August 18.