Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev called the statements of the Moldovan authorities about the need to demilitarize the region speculative. The diplomat spoke about this on Monday, February 20, in an interview with Izvestia.

Earlier, the new Prime Minister of Moldova, Dorin Recean, speaking before parliament, said that he was going to seek the “demilitarization of Transnistria” and the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from the territory of the republic.

“We are familiar with this statement. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that we have been hearing such theses and declarations from the lips of the Moldovan leadership for probably 30 years and regard them as speculative. They have nothing to do with reality, because all the participants in the negotiation process, primarily Pridnestrovie and Russia, proceed from the fact that it is necessary to achieve a sustainable final settlement of the conflict between Moldova and Pridnestrovie,” Ignatiev said.

The minister stressed that the settlement should be fair and take into account the will of the Pridnestrovians, who have chosen an independent path of development. He also recalled that the Pridnestrovian authorities invited Chisinau to such a dialogue eight times, but were refused.

“If Chisinau wanted a speedy settlement, Moldova would be more actively engaged in negotiations, would not refuse meetings at different levels, including at the highest level with the president,” the diplomat said.

In addition, the head of the Transnistrian Foreign Ministry called counterproductive the idea of ​​the new Prime Minister of Moldova on the need to withdraw Russian peacekeepers. The question of reformatting the peacekeeping operation, he said, can be discussed only after the end of the conflict is finally put.

Russian peacekeepers were brought into the combat zone on July 29, 1992 in accordance with the Agreement on the Principles of the Peaceful Settlement of the Armed Conflict in Transnistria. The document was signed on July 21, 1992 by the presidents of Russia and Moldova in the presence of the leader of the unrecognized republic.

