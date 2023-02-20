Foreign Minister of Pridnestrovie called the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers counterproductive

Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev called counterproductive the idea of ​​the new Prime Minister of Moldova, Dorin Rechan, about the need to withdraw Russian peacekeepers. He stated this on February 20 on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”.

In addition, the head of the foreign affairs department of the unrecognized republic stressed that Pridnestrovie is ready for dialogue with Moldova at any level.

“Pridnestrovie is ready for dialogue at any level. <...> Moldova, in fact, is not ready for a full-fledged dialogue,” he said.

At the same time, Ignatiev noted that the Moldovan side is doing everything to avoid an equivalent dialogue. According to him, in Trisapol, such actions are regarded, among other things, as a manifestation of a hybrid war.

On February 16, Rechan announced that he was going to seek the “demilitarization of Transnistria” and the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from the territory of the republic. He stressed that Chisinau is “intent on a peaceful resolution” of the Transnistrian issue.

On the same day, the Moldovan parliament approved the program and composition of the government of Rechan, who was nominated for the post of prime minister by the country’s president, Maia Sandu. 62 deputies voted for. The new cabinet was also supported by the pro-European Action and Solidarity Party. At the same time, the leaders of the opposition Bloc of Communists and Socialists and the Shor party refused to vote.

In August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted the unwillingness of the Moldovan authorities to conduct a dialogue with Pridnestrovie. According to him, the country’s leadership is counting on a variant of a non-diplomatic settlement.

Russian peacekeepers were brought into the combat zone on July 29, 1992 in accordance with the Agreement on the Principles of the Peaceful Settlement of the Armed Conflict in Transnistria. The document was signed on July 21, 1992 by the presidents of Russia and Moldova in the presence of the leader of the unrecognized republic.