March 16 - BLiTZ. The official representative of the domestic diplomatic department, Maria Zakharova, commented on Kyiv's idea of ​​renaming the Russian Federation into Muscovy. The speaker argues that the Kiev regime, by its actions, is trying to divert the attention of citizens from domestic politics, which Zakharova called a failure.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry believes that the wave of renaming that is going on in Nezalezhnaya reaches complete madness.

Maria Zakharova explained Russia's decision to extend the grain deal March 16, 2023 at 14:56

“In Kyiv, they seriously decided to consider the issue of renaming Russia to Muscovy. Have you seen it? No, this is not a joke, this is not some kind of successful parody or element of sarcasm, no, this is a sentence, as they call it, ”she said.

The interlocutor of the RIA Novosti portal noted that the Kyiv authorities allegedly have no more important activities. According to her, there are much more serious problems behind all this.