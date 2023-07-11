Foreign Ministry, person who sent confidential documents related to G-20 meeting to Pakistan arrested in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, July 11 (Hindustan). Police Station Crossing Republic of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district arrested an employee of the Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday on charges of espionage. An employee named Naveen Pal, working as an MTS in the Ministry of Finance, is accused of sharing important information related to the Ministry of External Affairs and the G-20 meeting to a person in Karachi, Pakistan, through WhatsApp.

ACP Raviprakash Singh told reporters that during the investigation, the police also found several documents related to the Ministry of External Affairs and G-20 on the mobile phone of accused Naveen Pal. All these documents were saved in the mobile with the name ‘Secret’. During investigation, it was found that Naveen Pal had come in contact with a woman through social media. Then he started talking to her through WhatsApp.

In the FIR registered against Naveen Pal, it has been said that he had sent documents of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and confidential information related to the G-20 meeting to a person in Karachi, Pakistan through WhatsApp. Initially the woman’s number was traced to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, but on tracing the IP address of the number, it turned out to be in Karachi.

ACP Singh told that in this case a woman from Alwar district of Rajasthan is also being searched. This woman had digitally transferred some money to Naveen Pal’s bank account. Police took this action on the basis of IB’s input. According to the police, action will be taken against the accused Naveen Pal under the NSA. He is being interrogated thoroughly.