Foreign Ministry Zakharova made a response to the ongoing negotiations in Geneva on Ukraine

Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, gave an answer on the issue of negotiations. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis made a statement that negotiations on the issue of Ukraine are being held in Geneva, they are “not at the highest level.”

It is worth recalling that a few days ago the head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland announced some “secret negotiations”. He did not specify any additional information, referring to the “highest level”. On the fact of such a statement, Medinsky, the assistant to the president of the Russian Federation, immediately reacted, unequivocally answered that nothing was known about any negotiations. Neither Russian diplomats, nor members of the government, nor any officials of Russia participate in the negotiations.

Zakharova also stressed that Switzerland had joined the anti-Russian sanctions.