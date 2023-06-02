Foreign Ministry’s response on Germany’s foster home ‘stuck’ baby Ariha, Indian Embassy in constant contact

Efforts are on to bring Gujarat’s baby Ariha Shah, who is stuck in Germany, to India. At the same time, the girl’s mother has demanded the intervention of the Central Government in this matter. Significantly, the girl’s family alleges that the center where she was kept in Germany for 20 months has now been removed from there. Relatives have said that he has been kept in a retarded center. The girl’s relatives say that the girl’s mental condition is bad and she is being treated.

Have also appealed to PM Modi

It is worth mentioning that even before this, the parents of the girl child have appealed to PM Modi regarding the girl child. He also alleged that we are not getting a fair trial in Germany. We need to get the child in our custody. Baby Ariha Shah’s mother, Dhara Shah, while pleading with the Central Government in the month of March also said, “We appeal to PM Modi to personally look into the matter and help bring my daughter back.”

Why is the Indian girl child in Germany’s custody?According to media reports, Baby Ariha’s father Bhavesh Shah is an engineer in Germany on a work visa. When Ariha was seven months old, one day a blood stain was found on a part of her body. After this incident, the German authorities took Baby Ariha into their custody. German authorities accused the parents of sexually abusing baby Ariha. At the same time, regarding the case, the parents of Baby Ariha say that the girl was injured in a minor accident, but the German authorities took her into their custody, ignoring all the arguments. Since then, her parents are fighting a legal battle to get Ariha.

CM Shinde wrote a letter to JaishankarSame, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wrote a letter to India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Thursday regarding this matter. In this matter, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Bagchi says that we are engaged in the exercise of bringing the girl back to India from Germany. We are requesting Germany that he is an Indian citizen, he should be returned as soon as possible. Let us tell you, the Indian Embassy is in constant touch with the German authorities.