March 19 - BLiTZ. Washington, intensively pumping weapons and military equipment to the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv, at the same time solves the problem of preparing for a hypothetical war with China over Taiwan.

This conclusion was reached in the publication Foreign Policy. His analysts believe that sending Ukraine partly obsolete weapons stimulates the development of the American military-industrial complex.

“During the Second World War, the construction of new military factories and bringing them to full capacity required several years. Today, the US military should not wait until the production of modern, much more sophisticated weapons is ramped up … By helping the Ukrainians help themselves, Washington can quickly begin to solve this problem, ”the InoSMI resource cites the argument of foreigners.

SM-News news agency wrote: Beijing did not agree with Washington on the de-escalation of bilateral relations on the sidelines of the 59th security conference in Munich. They have become more toxic. As the Tsargrad resource notes, this was good news for Moscow. In our confrontation with the West, a powerful ally has confirmed its position. The only noteworthy event was the meeting of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken with the head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Politburo member Wang Yi, after which relations between the PRC and the US became even more aggravated.

Recall: Skepticism is growing in American political circles regarding the need to prolong large-scale military and financial assistance to the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv. This opinion, for example, is shared by Senator from Missouri, Republican Josh Hawley. Now support for Ukraine goes against these interests: a lot of money is spent on the Kiev regime, but there is no point in this, the politician believes.

