Foreign Studies: Fulfill the dream of studying abroad with the right planning

Foreign Studies: Every student aspires to obtain such a degree, so that maximum career opportunities are available for him not only in the country but also abroad. Foreign education opens the way to fulfill this dream. Due to this, the number of Indian students who wish to study abroad and turn to foreign universities for higher education is continuously increasing. If you also want to take admission in foreign universities for higher education or professional study, then you can proceed with these steps…

With time, the number of Indian students who aspire to study abroad and turn to foreign universities for higher education has steadily increased. According to the data shared by the Bureau of Immigration under the Ministry of External Affairs, in 2017, where around 4.54 lakh Indian students went abroad for studies, in 2022 this figure increased to 7.50 lakh, according to which an average of 2055 students went abroad every day. . The important reason for these increasing steps of students is the expansion of career prospects with foreign degrees. There is also a truth that it is not easy to go to another country for studies. For this, it is very important to know about job opportunities and job related laws after completing studies abroad. If you are planning to take admission in foreign universities for further studies, then know how you can make your journey easier.

Year No. of Indian students going abroad

2017-4,54,009

2018-5,17,998

2019-5,86,337

2020-2,59,655 (due to Corona)

2021-4,44,553

There has been a tremendous increase in the number of students going to study abroad in 2022 and a total of 7,50,365 students went to study abroad.

Research, research and research

If experts are to be believed, studying abroad can be exciting, challenging and life-changing, but it is not easy or cheap at all. Due to this, a meritorious student, who makes up his mind to study abroad after 12th, should start preparing for it from 9th or 10th itself. If you want to go abroad for post graduation, then you have to start preparing for it a year in advance. To fulfill the dreams of foreign study, a student needs to do a lot of research. In this research, it is necessary to know closely about the course, which country to study, which institute, the expenses there, job prospects after completing studies, studies done abroad and laws related to jobs etc. Is.

Cost estimation is important

From applying in a foreign institute to the tuition fees, living expenses, for how many years you want to stay abroad, you have to prepare a budget based on these things. It has to be seen whether your parents can bear this expense or not. If they are not in a position to bear the expenses, then you will have to take a loan. Before taking loan one has to know and understand all the rules related to it, because there are some students who take loan but are unable to complete their studies abroad. In this situation, he has to pay the loan despite being a dropout. Similarly, understand every rule related to loan very well, so that you do not have to face any problem later.

Selection of course and institute

After the budget, focus on which country and for which course you have to apply. It would be better if you choose a course which is in demand, so that good prospects are available for you in the job market. Courses related to Business and Management, Computer Science and IT, Engineering, Law, Medicine, International Relations and Psychology etc. are popular among students for foreign study. After the course and budget, decide in which country you want to study. USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Singapore, etc. are counted among the countries with the highest tuition fees, while public universities in Norway and Germany offer free degrees to all international students, regardless of their nationality. Most public universities in France and Austria offer study programs for less than 2500 Euros per year for all international students. After selecting the country, instead of applying to any one university there, apply to different institutions, so that your chances of selection will increase. Do not forget to check the accreditation of the institute.

Be careful about immigration scams

Recently, a case of immigration scam with Indian students has come to light in Canada. Pay special attention to some things so that you do not have to face such a situation.

Take the help of a counselor for studying abroad, but do not trust his words blindly. Verify every small, big information yourself.

When choosing an immigration lawyer, check the firm’s online reputation by looking at its website, Google reviews and testimonials. You can also get guidance from an acquaintance studying abroad.

It is very difficult to collect online authentic information about schools, colleges, universities present in countries around the world sitting at home. The advent of new age technology has made it easy to schedule virtual tours and have face-to-face online meetings with a counselor. This helps in choosing the right institute.

Do not make any mistake in preparing the necessary documents for studying abroad. While preparing your application, strictly follow the checklist given by the Embassy/Consulate. If you are unable to provide the documents requested as per the checklist, try to find alternative documents to fulfill the requirement and include the same with your application.

Documents required for study abroad

Foreign Institute Application Form

Required qualification and mark sheet as per the requirement of the course

English language test scores such as IELTS and TOEFL

Scorecard for standardized tests like GRE, GMAT, SAT etc.

admission essay

Passport

Statement of Purpose (SOP)

academic transcription

Letter of Recommendation (LoR)

CV

health certificate

proof of financial resources

photograph