February 21, 2023

During his Address to the Federal Assembly, Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of Russia’s participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (START-3) and the readiness to conduct nuclear tests in response to such actions by the United States. Many foreign social media users have endorsed Putin’s statements as rational and condemned US foreign policy forcing Russia to make such decisions. MK writes about it.

An Afghan user, Zamrei Atash, jokingly noted that Biden would not have time to run to the bunker if the need suddenly arose. American Andrew J. Fanning regrets that NATO inspectors will not be able to test Russian hypersonic missiles, which can now be deployed at various strategic locations at the request of Russia, such as Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Iran and Syria.

A user with the nickname “Doubting Thomas” noticed that Putin’s words sound quite reasonable and call for an agreement or departure. American Marla admits that Putin’s statement is fearful, but no one should blame him for making such decisions, as the US and NATO continue to oppress Russia and complicate the conflict in Ukraine, counting on Putin to make concessions.

An Englishwoman named “Dee Dee” expresses her dismay and hopes that the British government will not follow the same path, uniting and financing their enemy.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.