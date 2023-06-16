Forest department team demolished illegal sawmill in Giridih, seized wood worth 10 lakhs

The illegally operated sawmill was demolished in Bandarkupi of Mufassil police station area of ​​Giridih. The action was taken by the forest department team on Thursday with the help of Mufassil police. During this, the team seized many valuable woods including Sheesham, Sakhua, Gamhar, Liptus from the saw mill. The value of the recovered wood is said to be around ten lakh rupees.

The team included Forest Area Officer SK Ravi, Mufassil station in-charge Kamlesh Paswan and a large number of forest department personnel. In this regard, SK Ravi said that information was being received continuously that a person named Prakash Saav was illegally operating a saw mill in Bandarkupi, after cutting valuable wood from the forests, it was being brought to the saw mill and it was being smuggled. . After this information raid was done with the help of Mufassil police.

Told that the team demolished the entire saw mill through JCB. Along with this, apart from wood, saw machine and many other items have been seized from the spot. Told that legal action will be taken against Director Prakash Sav in this matter. Here, according to the information received, wood is being smuggled on a large scale by Prakash Saav for a long time by operating a saw mill illegally in Bandarkupi area. Apart from Prakash, some other people are also involved in this work. The Forest Department team has started identifying Prakash’s other associates as well.

demolished illegal Ara mill