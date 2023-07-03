Forest Department team raided two shops in Chhapra, recovered deer horn, bear nail and tiger skin

Chhapra. The central team of the Forest and Environment Department raided two reputed grocery and herbal shops in the city and recovered many banned items including animal skins and horns. Two shopkeepers were arrested in this case. The arrested shopkeepers include Ranjit Kumar Gupta and his cousin Akash Gupta, residents of Sahebganj under Nagar police station area.

Information was received about selling banned goods

Forest Range Officer Banke Paswan said that information was received that many banned items including animal bones are sold in the city’s Ranjit grocery store and Bhaggi Shah grocery store for years. After this, in the raid of the Central team, many items including deer horn, bear’s nail, tiger and deer skin have been found from there.

posing as a customer

The members of the central team reached these shops posing as customers. As soon as the shopkeeper handed over the banned goods to the officer, he was caught red handed. Taking both of them into custody, the Forest Department team reached their office. In the interrogation that lasted for a long time there, the accused shopkeepers told that all these items including herbs are used in witchcraft. Later both the accused were sent to judicial custody.

In Buxar, the unemployed engineer son killed his mother by beating her with a rod and throwing her nephew from the roof.

accused of taking money to leave

Here, some associates of the arrested shop operator alleged that three lakh rupees were also taken to release the detained people. However, the officials were not ready to say anything in this matter.