Forgery of officers in IGRS report in Kanpur, 106 officers received notice

In Kanpur, officers are sabotaging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s priority schemes. The officers of the complaints coming in the IGRS in the district are disposing of them without talking to the complainant and without going to the spot. The DM has issued notices to 106 officers for such negligence in IGRS. Everyone was asked to reply within 3 days.

Feedback of 32 officers is 100 percent negative

At the Forest Officer level, 10 complaints were made online. All these complaints have been resolved. But when the feedback of disposal of complaints was taken from the complainant, he expressed displeasure over the disposal. Similarly, 100 percent feedback of 32 officers including Rural Development Department, District Panchayati Cell, Panchayati Raj Department, Municipal Health Officer Municipal Corporation, Sub Registrar Stamp has been given negative by the complainants.

At the same time, there are 23 officers in the district who have received only one or two online complaints and these officers have not disposed of those complaints in a quality manner. When the feedback of these complaints was taken, the complainants expressed their displeasure. These 23 officers include ADM City, ADM Land, ADM Finance, Executive Engineer PWD, CMO, Kanpur Mandi Secretary.

DM issued notice, then there was a stir in the departments

On the other hand, a notice has been issued by the Kanpur District Magistrate (DM) against 106 officers who were negligent. After which there has been a stir in the departments. After the issue of the notice, the departmental officers have started making the feedback positive by contacting the complainants. DM Visakh says that quality redressal of complaints in IGRS is mandatory. Any negligent officer will not be spared.

