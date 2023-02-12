The resources of the United States and its allies, supplying the Kiev regime with ammunition, are being reduced. This was announced on Sunday, February 12, by the ex-adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, to the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

He noted that we are talking primarily about rockets for the NASAMS and HIMARS systems. McGregor pointed out that the US quickly ran out of supplies and there was no spare capacity.

“But the Russians have been able to ramp up production very quickly, and the Europeans are very concerned about that. That is why NATO said behind closed doors that this can no longer continue, that we must stop this in Washington, ”said the colonel.

On February 9, McGregor said that the supply of weapons to Ukraine should be stopped, as the industry of the Western countries cannot cope with their replenishment, and the Ukrainian army is suffering more and more setbacks.

In November 2022, The New York Times wrote that two-thirds of NATO member countries had exhausted their potential to supply weapons to Ukraine.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.

