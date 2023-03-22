March 22 - BLiTZ. Lawrence McDonald, former vice president of financial corporation Lehman Brothers, noted that China's economy is very vulnerable to the influence of the European economy and American consumers, which could lead to banking crises. It is reported by RIA Novosti.

However, MacDonald added that the Celestial Empire has “hard assets” that can rise in value during a crisis. This announcement came after the closure of Silicon Valley Bank, which was previously one of the twenty largest commercial banks in the US.

Overall, Lawrence McDonald’s statement shows that even large economies such as China can be vulnerable to external factors such as economic conditions in other countries, which can lead to banking crises.

