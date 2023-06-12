Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey got the title of Jagatguru Ramanujacharya, resolved to spread Sanatan Dharma

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has taken a pledge to dedicate his entire life to carry forward the Ramanujacharya tradition in front of Sri Sri Lakshmi Prapanna Jeeyar Swami, the supreme disciple of Sri Tridandi Swami Ji. On this occasion, Jeeyar Swamiji elevated Gupteshwar Pandey to the post of Jagatguru Ramanujacharya considering his dedication and contribution to the promotion of Sanatan Dharma.

Gupteshwar Pandey had reached the place of Yagya to seek blessings from Jiyar Swami.

Actually Jiyar Swami ji is currently in Chaturmasa from June 4 for the Shri Lakshmi Narayan Mahayagya to be held at Palhe Jatpura village of Nagaruntari block of Garhwa district of Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Gupteshwar Pandey had reached here at the Yagya place to seek blessings from Jiyar Swami ji.

Will do spiritual journey abroad

It is notable that Shri Gupteshwar Ji Maharaj will be on a tour of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka till the month of June-July. He will go to England and Scotland in August. In September, he will narrate Ram Katha to the people of Fiji after completing his spiritual journey in Melbourne, Sydney, Australia.

dedicated life to a great cause

After being elevated to the post of Jagatguru Ramanujacharya, Gupteshwar Pandey said that now following the orders of Jiyar Swami Ji Maharaj, propagating Sanatan Dharma has remained the aim of his life. He will propagate Sanatan Dharma in the whole country. He said that he would keep coming and going for blessings and guidance during Chaturmasa being performed by Swami ji in Jatpura.

tridandi swami