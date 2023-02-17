February 17, 2023, 09:02 – BLiTZ – News

Former CIA adviser James Rickards warned in an article for the Daily Reckoning that US President Joe Biden is preparing a “terrible ending” to the conflict in Ukraine.

Rickards presents a scenario in which Biden could send troops to Western Ukraine, which could lead to direct war between the US and Russia.

According to the adviser, Biden and his administration turned the Ukraine conflict into an existential crisis for the US and NATO, which should never have happened because Kyiv was never a vital US interest.

However, the conflict has become an existential threat to Russia, and it will not give up. Rickards is confident that Russia will win the conflict militarily, and Western aid can only prolong the fighting but not change the end result.

Rickards believes that the US will not stop the supply of weapons because Biden is afraid of losing face, and his closest advisers have an irrational hatred of Russia, as a result of which the war in Ukraine could take many lives in vain.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.