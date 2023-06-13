former cm babulal marandi targeted hemant sarkar said crisis on both bread and daughter in santal dpk smj | Dumka: Former CM Babulal Marandi targeted Hemant Sarkar, said

PM Narendra Modi’s popularity is increasing not in the country but in the world

He also discussed the public welfare works done during the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure so far. Said that Modi’s popularity is increasing not only in the country but all over the world. Today the whole world listens to the talk of India. Understands and wants to adopt. Before 2014, only scams like 2G, 4G, Commonwealth, Colgate used to be discussed in the country, where the mind used to be, terrorists used to blast bombs. He did not even leave the Parliament. Today India is in strong hands and 130 crore people of the country are not afraid. The number of medical colleges was only 641, while 709 new medical colleges were established in nine years. After independence, there were 74 airports in the country, after 2014, 74 more airports were established. Metro services were started in five to 15 metropolitan cities. The country was not in a position to make PPE kits, but during the Corona period, not only the country prepared PPE kits. Mr. Marandi said that there is a long list of works done by the PM in nine years. In this whole month, the leaders-workers will reach the public with all these achievements in the public relations campaign. State Vice President of BJP Vinod Sharma, District President Paritesh Soren, Media Incharge Pintu Agarwal and General Secretary Vivekanand Rai etc. were present in the press conference.