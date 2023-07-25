Former governments failed to create semiconductor ecosystem in the country, IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said this

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrashekhar said on Tuesday that important sector like semiconductor was either ignored by the previous governments or they failed to take advantage of the opportunity in this sector. The Minister of State for IT was talking to reporters at the inauguration of the Semicon India 2023 exhibition here. The exhibition was inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel. On this occasion, the Union Minister gave information about the Semicon India 2023 Summit to be held in Gandhinagar. He told that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this three-day conference on July 28.

The Union Minister said, since 70 years, various countries in the world are making progress in the field of semiconductor and electronics, but our country either failed in this field or we ignored it. The Minister of State said that different governments have neglected this very important sector in different ways or have failed in it. He said, for the first time in the history of independent India, such an effort has been made, due to which so much progress has been made in the last 15 months, which was not seen in the last 70 years.

Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, Semicon India is an important event in the annual technology calendar of our country. 15 months ago in 2022, India’s first Semicon India event was held in Bengaluru. In December 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a target in front of the country to make India a semiconductor nation.

The Union Minister told that according to the vision of the Prime Minister, the first roadshow of Future Design was done here even before Semicon India. He told that in this semiconductor ecosystem, efforts are being made to set up design innovation, research, talent, packaging and fab and the supply chain associated with them.

Appreciating the Gujarat government’s partnership in this effort to create a semiconductor ecosystem, the Union Minister said that students and youth will get a chance to learn a lot from this exhibition. Apart from companies like Micron, Applied Materials, Lam Research, Intel, institutes like IIT Mumbai, IISc Bangalore have participated in the exhibition.