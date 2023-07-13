Former Jharia BJP MLA Sanjeev Singh has trouble standing, X-ray could not be done

Dhanbad: Former BJP MLA from Jharia Sanjeev Singh has trouble standing. Because of this, his X-ray could not be done on Wednesday. Let us tell you that Sanjeev Singh was injured after suddenly falling from his chair in his cell on Tuesday morning. On the direction of the court, he has been admitted to the CCU of Shaheed Nirmal Mahato Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH). His treatment started after forming a medical board under the surgery department. On Wednesday, the team of doctors of the surgery department conducted his health test. The Medical Board includes Superintendent Dr. Arun Kumar Baranwal, Dr. Parvez, Dr. Rajesh, Dr. UK Ojha etc. Sanjeev’s blood sample was collected on the advice of doctors. ECG was done, however, X-ray could not be done as he was unable to stand. Let us inform that Sanjeev Singh’s CT scan and other investigations were done on Tuesday, but the report of any investigation has not come yet. According to the doctors, further treatment will be started after the report comes. Please tell that due to the fall, Sanjeev Singh has got hurt in the back of his head. At the same time, he has also complained of other diseases.

headache, shortness of breath

The condition of former Jharia MLA Sanjeev Singh remains stable. He has complained to the doctors about headache and difficulty in breathing. Apart from this, he has also told the doctors about burning sensation in the way of urine. Seeing the difficulty in standing, he has been put in a catheter.

tight security

After Sanjeev Singh was admitted to the CCU ward of SNMMCH, the security of the hospital has been tightened. Jail police officers and jawans have been deployed inside and outside the CCU ward. The police force of Saraidhela police station has been deployed in the same hospital premises. Anyone is being allowed inside the CCU after security check.

Sanjeev Singh’s condition stable

SNMMCH Superintendent Dr AK Baranwal said that the condition of Sanjeev Singh is stable. He has other complaints besides headache. After consultation, the team of doctors has started the investigation. After the report comes, the process of further treatment will start. Necessary medicines are being given to Sanjeev Singh for pain relief.