Former Jharia MLA Sanjeev Singh refuses to go to RIMS, court again asks for health report

Dhanbad On the orders of the court, the police reached the hospital to take Sanjeev, but Sanjeev refused to go to Ranchi. Here no order was passed by the court today on the application filed by Sanjeev Singh’s advocate. The court has again sought an updated report on the health of Sanjeev Singh from the Jail Superintendent.

Arguing on behalf of Sanjeev Singh, his advocate Mohammad Javed argued in the court of District and Sessions Judge 16 Akhilesh Kumar on Monday that the prisoner under consideration is battling between life and death in the critical ward of SNMMCH. His treatment and investigation is stuck in the middle of correspondence. He revealed in the court that on Sunday the security forces had reached the hospital to take Sanjeev to RIMS, Ranchi, but Sanjeev Singh refused to go. Sanjeev is in danger of life in RIMS located in Ranchi. This thing has also come up during the testimony. The advocate then requested the court to pass an order to get Sanjeev treated at the Higher Medical Institute.

BJP Organization General Secretary met Sanjeev Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party’s regional organization general secretary Nagendra Nath Tripathi reached SNMMCH hospital on Monday to see BJP’s former Jharia MLA Sanjeev Singh. Took information about his health from the doctors. During this, Dhanbad Metropolitan District President Chandrashekhar Singh, Vice President Sanjay Jha, Mahila Morcha District President Rita Yadav, Raj Kishore Jena etc were present.

Let us tell you that former Jharia MLA Sanjeev Singh was admitted to SNMMCH from Dhanbad Mandal Jail on July 11 and on the same day Jharkhand High Court refused to grant him bail on medical grounds. The court of Justice Rangan Mukhopadhyay had dismissed the petition of the applicant Sanjeev Singh after hearing both the sides. While getting admitted in the hospital, it was told that Sanjeev got injured after falling from the chair in the jail. The court had refused to give relief to the applicant in view of the report of the jail administration. Citing the report of the Medical Board, the jail administration declared the applicant medically fit. Before July 11, the medical board had found Sanjeev Singh’s condition normal in the investigation. In the report, it was told that he did not have any serious illness. Let us inform that Sanjeev Singh is in jail since April 2017 in connection with the murder of four people including former Deputy Mayor Neeraj Singh. He had filed a bail petition and requested the court to grant him bail on medical grounds.

MLA Sanjeev Singh’s bail plea rejected on medical ground, decision may come today on sending RIMS