Former Jharia MLA Sanjeev Singh will be treated in Ranchi’s RIMS, court gives permission

Sanjeev Singh, former BJP MLA from Jharia admitted in CCU of Dhanbad Shaheed Nirmal Mahato Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH), will be sent to RIMS Ranchi for better treatment. The court of District and Sessions Judge Akhilesh Kumar has given its permission on Saturday. The team of doctors of SNMMCH, formed for Sanjeev’s treatment, had advised him to send him to a higher center after seeing all the test reports. In the light of the doctors’ decision, the court has ordered Jail Superintendent Dhanbad to send Sanjeev Singh to RIMS amid tight security.

Please tell that on July 13, Sanjeev Singh filed an application in the court seeking permission to go to private hospital CMC Vellore or Max Multi Specialty Hospital Saket Delhi for better treatment at his personal expense. Here, the medical board constituted for the treatment has handed over all the documents related to the investigation to the jail administration.

Slight improvement in Sanjeev’s condition

There has been a slight improvement in the condition of Sanjeev Singh, who was admitted to the CCU on Saturday. The pain in the head and back continues. The problem of vomiting after eating and drinking is less than before. Doctors have advised him to stay in bed for a long time. Let us tell you that Sanjeev Singh has been admitted to SNMMCH after falling from the chair in Mandalkara.

Will not let Sanjeev take RIMS away: Ragini

BJP State Working Committee member Ragini Singh has said that she will not allow Sanjeev Singh to be taken to RIMS under any circumstances. Said that respects the decision of the court. The jail administration has tried to mislead the court. Treatment of her husband’s disease is not possible in RIMS. If there was good treatment facility in RIMS, then why was former state minister Jagarnath Mahto first taken to a big private hospital here and later to Chennai hospital. Why did many big leaders including Sindri MLA Indrajit Mahto have to go out for treatment. The security system in RIMS is also not good. She will go to the High Court. Her husband should be treated in a private hospital in Dhanbad. He is ready to bear the cost of it.

