Former junior hockey player Rajeev Mishra dead, body found under mysterious circumstances

former junior hockey player of india Rajeev Kumar Mishra He was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Sarsauli area of ​​Varanasi. He was 46 years old. According to sources, Rajeev must have died a few days ago and only his neighbors had informed the police after foul smell coming from his house. Rajeev in 1997 in London Junior World Cup At that time he was considered the next big star of Indian hockey after his brilliant performance in .

Dead body found in Varanasi

He lived alone in Varanasi due to his posting as Chief Ticket Inspector (CIT) in Lucknow Division of Northern Railway. He is survived by his wife and two children, who live in Lucknow. Rajiv Kumar Mishra, a resident of Liludabait village of Hajipur, Bihar, was famous for his curly long hair. After the brilliant performance in the Junior Hockey World Cup held in London in 1997, the number of his fans increased considerably.

Hockey India League will start again in 2024, commercial and marketing partner announced

Did a great performance in the Junior World Cup final

India lost 2-3 to Australia in the Junior World Cup final but Rajiv finished the tournament with six goals. His childhood coach Prem Shankar Shukla said, ‘Rajiv’s untimely death is a big blow to Indian hockey. He was a hockey player with extraordinary skills. He suffered a serious knee injury in the 1998 World Cup played in the Netherlands, after which his career could not take off.

Hockey India did not help after the injury

At that time, he did not get help for treatment and rehabilitation from the Indian Hockey Federation (IHF), the then governing body of the game. Shukla said, ‘IHF did not support Rajeev at all. They never took care of her medical expenses or anything. He went into oblivion after this. Nobody cared about him and in the process we lost a rising star.

Hockey India expressed grief

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey condoled the sad demise of Rajeev. Tirkey tweeted, ‘I am deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of talented former junior international hockey player Rajeev Mishra. His passion and dedication towards the game was truly inspiring. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire hockey community.