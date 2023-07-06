Former Mayor Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan’s birthday celebrated with grand celebrations and charitable activities

Former Mayor of Hyderabad Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan was honored on his birthday by organizing a grand function. Held at Uppal Shilparam, the event highlighted the many service programs undertaken by Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan which received overwhelming support from the BRS ranks, fans and local residents of Uppal.

The celebration began with a hearty gesture as Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan along with his family participated in the early morning tree plantation drive inspired by the Green India Challenge organized by MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar. Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan stressed on the importance of environmental protection and the urgent need for a green future.

In keeping with the spirit of giving, as part of the ‘Gift a Smile’ program launched by Minister KTR, Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan made a generous commitment to support the education expenses of Ran Sai and Pandu, two sons of late BRS senior leader, Bhupathi Balaraju, who tragically passed away in Charlapalli division. This kind gesture reflects Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan’s unwavering dedication to empowering and uplifting the community. ,

Dr. Bonthu Rama Mohan’s birthday celebrations saw a grand procession from Sri Padmavathi Venkateswara Swamy Temple to Uppal Shilparam in Kushaiguda. Thousands of BRS ranks displayed their appreciation and support by decorating the route with vibrant banners and hoardings, wishing their beloved leader a very happy birthday.

As Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan Uppal reached Shilparam, he was warmly welcomed by BRS leaders, local workers, supporters and residents of Uppal constituency. The atmosphere reverberated with the chants and slogans of devoted fans, declaring Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan Uppal to be the future torchbearer of the constituency.

In his address at the event, Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan expressed his deep gratitude for the overwhelming support and reaffirmed his commitment to serve the community. He acknowledged the importance of collaborative efforts and called upon all present to join hands in transforming Uppal into a prosperous and progressive region.

The grand celebration organized in honor of the birthday of Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan not only displayed the love and respect towards him but also highlighted his unwavering dedication towards public service. As the former mayor of Uppal Shilpram, Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan has left an indelible impact on the community, and his birthday celebrations serve as testimony to his enduring legacy.

Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan’s political journey has been marked by his unwavering dedication to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party and his active participation in the Telangana statehood movement. He played a key role in the movement for a separate Telangana state, working closely with other BRS leaders and fighting tirelessly for the statehood demand.

Having served as the first Mayor of Hyderabad after the formation of the separate Telangana state, Dr. Bonthu Rama Mohan’s tenure was characterized by his visionary approach and proactive measures for the development and welfare of the city. His emphasis on efficient governance and citizen-centric policies earned him the respect and admiration of both party members and the general public.

As a dedicated member of the BRS party, Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan has been instrumental in shaping the political landscape of Telangana. His abiding commitment and vast experience establish him as a respected leader in the party.

The journey of Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan from an active participant in the Telangana statehood movement to becoming the first mayor of Hyderabad is a testimony to his determination, leadership skills and deep commitment to serve the people of Telangana. His contribution to the development of the state and his continuous participation in party activities underline his invaluable role in the BRS party and the political arena of Telangana.