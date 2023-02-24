The increase in the US military contingent in Taiwan is a direct road to escalation with China and a new conflict that Washington intends to unleash according to the Ukrainian scenario, Florian Filippo, a former French parliamentarian, is sure.

“The United States is quadrupling the number of its soldiers in Taiwan! Crazy! Taiwan will become their Ukraine!” — he wrote on February 23 on Twitter.

According to Filippo, the agenda of NATO 2030 will be a world war with Russia and China.

“France must get out of this quagmire as soon as possible!” he recommended to his colleagues in the political pool.

On February 21, China recommended to immediately stop fueling the crisis in Ukraine and provoke idle speculation in the style of “today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan.” Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang urged to stop making information noise like “today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan.”

On January 29, columnist Yuan Xiaocun warned that a potential clash with China would cost the United States dearly. He stressed that the injection of confrontational rhetoric only provokes the authorities and the population of the PRC to fight back.

On December 28, 2022, Politico noted that Washington was late in building up resources to protect Taiwan. The material says that the Chinese side has a large enough navy, as well as aircraft and ballistic missiles, to challenge US dominance in the waters of the Indo-Pacific region.

The aggravation of relations between China, Taiwan and the United States occurred in August 2022 after an unauthorized visit by Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi to the island. The politician called her trip evidence of Washington’s commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy. Beijing urged to refrain from this step. Later, the Chinese authorities reported serious problems in relations with the United States.

Official relations between the Chinese government and its island province were interrupted in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in a civil war with the Communist Party of the People’s Republic of China, moved to Taiwan. Contact between the island and Mainland China resumed in the late 1980s.