Former MLA Amit Mahato surrendered in Jharkhand assembly siege case, went to jail

Former Silli MLA Amit Mahato surrendered in the court of Additional Justice PK Sharma on Tuesday in connection with the assembly siege. The court has sent him to Birsa Munda Central Jail (Jail) in judicial custody. In the year 2022, an FIR was lodged against Amit at Dhurva police station in Ranchi after the Vidhansabha gherao programme. Several charges were leveled in the FIR, including obstructing government work and blocking the road without permission.

In this case, he had sought anticipatory bail from the Ranchi Civil Court. But the court refused. After this, he also filed a petition for anticipatory bail in the High Court. That too got rejected. Amit Mahato is currently the leader of the Khatiani Jharkhandi Party. Significantly, in another case, while being an MLA, Amit Mahato was sentenced to two years. After that his legislature had gone. Later, the court reduced his sentence to one year.

Amit Mahato held a press conference before surrender

Please tell that before surrendering in the court, former MLA of Silli, Amit Mahato, had given information in a press conference that he is going to surrender today. He had told that he would surrender in the 2006 Sonahatu CO case and in 2023 in the assembly siege case. Amit Mahato said in a press conference that in the 2006 case I have been implicated under a conspiracy. While I did not get bail from the court in the assembly siege case. I will continue to oppose the cost policies of the government. No matter how many times I have to go to jail.