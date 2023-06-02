Former MP Sadhu Yadav convicted in the case of violation of the code of conduct, the court gave this punishment

Gopalganj. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s younger brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav has been convicted by the court in the case of violation of the code of conduct. The Gopalganj court has convicted Sadhu Yadav and sentenced him. Although Sadhu Yadav accepted his crime in the court and pleaded for lesser punishment, so the court gave him only monetary penalty. He has been sentenced to pay a fine of one thousand rupees. If he does not pay the money, he will have to undergo a jail term of 6 months.

The case was registered during the 2020 assembly elections

The matter is about the 2020 Bihar assembly elections. Sadhu Yadav was the candidate of Bahujan Samajwadi Party from Gopalganj assembly constituency. On October 16, 2020, the Circle Officer of Gopalganj Sadar had filed a case against Sadhu Yadav. It was alleged that Anirudh Prasad Yadav alias Sadhu Yadav had taken out a procession and demonstrated from Hajipur to Maunia Chowk without permission from the administration. 300 to 400 people were involved in this. A case of violation of code of conduct was registered against Sadhu Yadav.

Sadhu Yadav confessed the crime

In 2021, on June 4, the Gopalganj court took cognizance of the case registered against Sadhu Yadav. Today was the last hearing of this case. When the court sought an answer from Anirudh Prasad Yadav alias Sadhu Yadav, he accepted his guilt. Sadhu Yadav told the court that this is his first offense against the model code of conduct and will not indulge in any such criminal activity in future. Will always follow the law and behave like a responsible citizen.

Apologized for the first crime

Sadhu Yadav told the court that this is his first offense in the case of violation of the code of conduct and not the order of the administration. In such a situation, the court should consider the first crime sympathetically and forgive it. Sadhu Yadav also said that he is suffering from many serious diseases. Just a week ago, both the eyes were operated.