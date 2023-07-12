Former Naxalite returning home after testifying from the court in Sheohar was shot, police arrested three in an hour

Shivhar. On Wednesday around 5 pm, criminals shot Bhagirath Paswan (58), a resident of Rejma village in the city police station area, between Canara Bank and Airtel Agency located at Zeromile Chowk in the city. Police arrested three criminals with arms and bike within an hour.

Bike riding criminals shot four

It is said that three people were returning from a bike after testifying in the Civil Court Shivhar. Meanwhile, on NH 104, from Zeromile Chowk to West Canara Bank and Airtel Agency, criminals riding on a white colored Apache bike fired at them. The criminals fled towards Zero Mile Chowk. He has got four bullets. After this, an atmosphere of chaos prevailed among the people in the town. While running away after executing the incident, the loaded pistol of the criminals was missed.

referred for treatment

On information, Amresh Kumar Pandey, in-charge of money patrol team along with other police forces took the injured to Shivhar Sadar Hospital. Seeing the serious condition of the injured, the doctors referred him. After the incident, SP Ananth Kumar Rai, SDPO Anil Kumar, City Police Station President Samarth Kumar reached the spot along with the police forces and took stock of the situation. It is told that Bhagirath Paswan was earlier the district president of Shivhar LJP (Ra)’s Dalit army. Shivhar LJP (Ra) District President Vijay Kumar Pandey has not confirmed this.

Before returning from court in Sitamarhi, Naxalite area commander was gunned down, surrendered in 2006

three criminals arrested

SP Ananth Kumar Rai told that within an hour the police force under the leadership of SDPO Anil Kumar arrested three criminals with bikes and arms. The SP told that Bhagirath Paswan was a Naxalite in the past. Presently also he has a criminal history. Last year, former Naxalite Ramlal Paswan, a resident of Rezma, was killed. Bhagirath Paswan was accused in this. Regarding this, three people including Ramlal Paswan’s son shot Bhagirath Paswan.

