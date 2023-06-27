Former Odisha MLA Ramamurthy Gomanga sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, know the whole matter

Odisha News: The Special Court of Additional District Judge (ADJ-III) in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Tuesday sentenced former Odisha MLA Ramamurthy Gomanga to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife Sasirekha in 1995. Gomanga was convicted on 24 June under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also fined Rs 60,000

Public prosecutor Rashmi Ranjan Brahma said that apart from life imprisonment, special court judge Sashmita Padhi also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the former Gunupur MLA under various sections. Gomanga was convicted on the basis of statements of 11 witnesses and 15 documents related to the case. According to the prosecution, Shasirekha’s half-burnt body was recovered from the bathroom of Gomanga’s official residence here on August 29, 1995.

Delhi: 7 people arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case, lost money in betting then planned robbery

What is the whole matter?

A case of unnatural death was initially registered at Bhubaneswar’s Kharvel Nagar police station, but later a murder case was registered as the investigation indicated murder. Elected MLA in 1995 on Janata Dal ticket from Gomanga Gunupur assembly constituency. Again in 2000, he became MLA from this seat on BJP ticket, but lost to Congress candidate Hema Gomanga in 2004 assembly elections.