Former Pak veteran made false allegations on MS Dhoni, trolls are being fiercely on social media

Pakistan The cricket team has been in a lot of discussion these days regarding the arrival of the World Cup and Asia Cup to be held in India. Every day former veterans of Pak cricket are giving different statements regarding these two mega events. Apart from these statements, former veteran spinner of Pakistan Saeed Ajmal Controversial statement has been given on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is considered as India’s most successful captain. After the statement given on Dhoni, Ajmal remains in the headlines.

injustice done to me

Saeed Ajmal while talking in Nadir Ali podcast has made false allegations against Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He has said a big thing by remembering the India vs Pakistan 3 ODI series in the year 2012. Ajmal said that in this series, Pakistan had an unassailable lead by winning the first two matches. We bundled out India for 175 runs in the third ODI. I had an important role in this. I got 5 wickets in this match. Whereas Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored only 18 runs and dropped two catches. But even after this, the man of the match was given to Dhoni in that match. Saeed Ajmal is being trolled fiercely after this statement on social media. Fans are telling Ajmal that no player selects the man of the match.

Saeed Ajmal lied

Let us tell you that the former Pakistan spinner has lied. In fact, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian team, had scored 36 runs in this match against Pakistan in 2012. He scored the most runs in the Indian innings. At the same time, Team India was all out for 167 runs in this match, not 175.

