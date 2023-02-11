The defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the south of the country is falling apart. This was announced on February 7 by a former Pentagon adviser, Colonel Douglas McGregor.

“The front in southern Ukraine is crumbling, falling apart,” he said in an interview with Steven Gardner on YouTube.

According to him, armored vehicles have ceased to be a determining factor in hostilities.

“What will really dominate the battlefield, and I have been writing about this for 30 years, is reconnaissance, surveillance and reconnaissance, tied to artillery strike systems, missiles, conventional weapons. This is what dominates the fight, it is this approach that causes great damage, ”McGregor said.

In this regard, he noted that sending armored vehicles to Ukraine does not make sense, since Russian troops, thanks to reconnaissance and accurate artillery strikes, will be able to destroy 88 tanks in a few minutes.

Also on February 9, British Army General Rupert Jones said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could soon lose control over such large cities as Kharkov, Zaporozhye and Artemovsk (Ukrainian name is Bakhmut). In his opinion, these cities can become one of the main targets for the Russian army.

On the same day, the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the Russian army seized the initiative in the conflict in Ukraine and launched a large-scale offensive in the Luhansk People’s Republic.

On January 31, expert Alexei Leonkov, in an interview with Izvestia, said that the course of the fighting in the Donbass and the Zaporozhye region indicates that the Russian army is choosing the most convenient starting points for a general offensive.

Earlier, on January 24, war correspondent Alexander Sladkov reported that the Russian army was actively going on the offensive in several directions at once. He noted the successes of the RF Armed Forces in the Artemovsk and Avdeevsk directions, the active advance towards Ugledar, Krasnogorovka, Novomikhailovka and Kurakhovo, as well as the assault on Artemovsk.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Ukraine has been fighting since 2014. The decision to start it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

