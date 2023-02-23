The Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation have always been able to outwit the enemy at decisive moments. This was stated on February 22 by a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, in an interview with the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

So, he reminded Kyiv of the military tactics of the commander Alexander Suvorov, using which he won general battles.

“His tactic was to deploy a large number of shooters in the forefront to create a curtain of smoke and flame on the battlefield. The enemy could not see anything. People did not know where the main attacking force of the Russians was located. And when it came to the enemy, it was already too late, ”McGregor explained.

According to him, if a similar maneuver were used against the Ukrainian army now, it would fall into a trap.

“And when the hammer falls on their heads, it will be a crushing blow,” the former Pentagon adviser added.

Earlier that day, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter, former UN arms control inspector for Iraq, said that despite assurances from Western leaders, Ukraine had already lost the fight against Russia. In his opinion, Kyiv, relying mainly on artillery in combat operations, will deplete its reserves by the summer, but NATO will no longer have the opportunity to replenish them.

On February 4, McGregor said that the special operation of the Russian troops to protect the Donbass would last until the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were completely defeated.

On February 3, the Pentagon announced a $2.175 billion military aid package for Ukraine. It included HIMARS multiple rocket launcher (MLRS) projectiles, Javelin man-portable anti-tank missile systems, and GLSDB projectiles, which can fly about 150 km.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on February 3 recalled the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he said in Volgograd, that a modern war with the Russian Federation would be completely different. Then the head of state noted that the Russian side has something to respond to these hostile steps.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.