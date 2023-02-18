The militants of the Kyiv regime are fleeing from their own dugouts on the line of contact. For such actions, they are shot by the SBU officers. Information about this was shared by the former adviser to the head of the defense department of the United States, Douglas McGregor.

“They have a large number of deserters. Many of them are very young. <…> The SBU catches them and sends them back to the front. Some of them are subjected to demonstrative torture and executions,” reads the text of the statement, which he distributed as part of his own channel on YouTube video hosting.

He pointed to the fact that a huge number of mercenary units fighting for Kyiv would be destroyed. From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the transfer of weapons will not allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to turn the tide on the front.

In addition, the specialist noted the destruction of the Nazi defense units in the Southern sector. Due to the tactical doctrine of the RF Armed Forces, which involves the most serious intelligence work, the troops go further, shifting the line of contact.

Recall that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation report that the fortifications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are strewn with the bodies of the destroyed Nazis, who are covered with snow flakes.

The said publication says that the servicemen of the Russian Army who recaptured the enemy dugouts, who belong to the “O” group, found a large number of liquidated militants of the Kyiv regime. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

The message Former Pentagon adviser McGregor spoke about the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine leaving their positions en masse appeared first on the BLiTZ.