Former producer Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping a girl in Los Angeles in February 2013. Reuters on Thursday, February 23rd.

The 70-year-old film producer was found guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and sexual penetration with a foreign object. The victim testified anonymously and was identified in the documents as Jane Doe 1.

“Weinstein will serve his sentence after serving his 23-year sentence for sexual misconduct in New York,” the agency wrote.

Weinstein, in turn, does not plead guilty and claims that all his sexual contacts were consensual.

The accusations against the ex-producer also fueled the viral #MeToo movement on social media in 2017, in which women spoke out about being harassed by powerful men.

In December last year, a jury in Los Angeles found American producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and two other sexual offenses. It is noted that during the second process, Weinstein was acquitted on one of the charges, but in three other similar cases, the jury could not reach a unanimous decision.

According to the agency The Associated PressWeinstein was also found guilty of “compelling oral copulation” and committing another sexual offense against a woman designated by the court as Jane Doe No. 1. The producer was acquitted on charges of assaulting a masseuse, designated by the court as Jane Doe No. 3.

On March 11, 2020, a New York court sentenced Weinstein to 23 years in prison for sex crimes against women. Six women testified against him in court.

In 2017, Weinstein was accused of harassment by actresses including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Salma Hayek. According to the victims, for 30 years he persuaded actresses to be close, promising assistance in career growth. Amid the scandal, Weinstein was fired from his own company, and New York authorities launched an investigation against him.