Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje immersed in the devotion of Baba Baidyanath in Deoghar

Vasundhara Raje engrossed in devotion in Baba Mandir.

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia worshiped Baba Baidyanath in Deoghar.

Vasundhara Raje engrossed in devotion in Baba Mandir.

Special decoration of Lord Bholenath was done on behalf of Vasundhara Raje in Baba Mandir located in Deoghar.

Vasundhara Raje engrossed in devotion in Baba Mandir.

BJP leader Vasundhara Raje looked very happy during the grand adornment and special worship of Baba Baidyanath.

Vasundhara Raje engrossed in devotion in Baba Mandir.

Vasundhara Raje also anointed Baba Baidyanath with milk.

Vasundhara Raje addressing BJP’s rally in Deoghar.

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje addressed a huge public meeting in Deoghar.

Vasundhara Raje at the Satsang Ashram in Deoghar.

BJP’s fiery woman leader Vasundhara Raje also went to Satsang Ashram in Deoghar.