Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia attacked the Jharkhand government, said- corruption of the state is famous in the country

BJP’s National Vice President cum former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje Scindia has said that people are doing their development after getting power in the name of tribals, but the tribals here are yearning for development. Now Jharkhand is known for corruption in the whole country. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee created Jharkhand to benefit the local people from its mineral wealth, but the Chief Minister and officials are busy in their own interests.

Instead of the development of the state, they are engaged in their own development. Smt. Scindia was addressing a public meeting organized under BJP’s mass contact campaign in Deoghar on Tuesday. He said that there are many land scams happening here. Grabbing the land of the innocent people here has become a business. The Jharkhand government is not able to spend the amount of development received from the center.

AIIMS and airport in one district:

He said that the parliamentary constituency of Godda MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey has become a model of development. AIIMS and airport were found in one district. Water supply is going to start in the city from Punasi Dam. The way the development work has been done in Godda, I do not think that there will be much effort in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi fulfilled the responsibility for the country, now it is our turn to work to get all the 14 Lok Sabha seats of Jharkhand in the hands of the BJP.

Modi has given a lot to Santal Pargana: Nishikant



Godda MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey said that PM Modi has given a lot to Santal Pargana in these nine years. The schemes of the Center have landed 100 percent in the Godda parliamentary constituency. There are many central projects including AIIMS, Airport, Adani Power Plant, Railway, NCH. Godda, where there was no rail service after independence, 11 trains have started running from there. Schemes worth more than one lakh crore are going on here.