Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia reached Deoghar, said – Center’s money is not being spent in Jharkhand

Deoghar, Amarnath Poddar: Bharatiya Janata Party’s mass contact campaign started from Deoghar in Santhal Pargana. During this a public meeting was organized, in which the National Vice President of BJP and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje Scindia participated. Targeting the Hemant government, Vasundhara Raje Scindia said that the corruption of Jharkhand is discussed in the whole country. In Jharkhand, officials are continuously going to jail on charges of corruption.

Jharkhand’s coal burns electricity in other states of the country

The former CM of Rajasthan said that Jharkhand’s coal burns electricity in many states of the country. Jharkhand was built by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to benefit the local people from its mineral wealth, but the Hemant government and officials of Jharkhand are only busy in their own profit.

Jharkhand government is obstructing the plans of the center

He said that the Jharkhand government is not able to spend the amount of development received from the central government. The Jharkhand government is obstructing the plans of the Center. Vasundhara Vasundhara said that under the leadership of Godda MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey, Godda Lok Sabha constituency has become a model in terms of development. The way the development work has been done in Godda, I do not think that there will be much effort in the coming Lok Sabha elections, but this time the workers will do the work of getting all the 14 Lok Sabha seats of Jharkhand to the BJP.

Campaign to make the achievements of the central government public

Let us tell you that BJP is continuously organizing many programs at the Lok Sabha and Vidhansabha level to make the achievements of PM Narendra Modi’s nine years public. Party leaders are being mobilized in the Mahajansampark Abhiyan and support program from Sampark. Here, the former CM of Rajasthan, who came on a three-day Jharkhand tour, will also hold public meetings in Dumka and Giridih after holding a public meeting in Deoghar.