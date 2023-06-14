former rajasthan cm vasundhara raje scindia reached dumka said choose one who make our future smj | Jharkhand: Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia reached Dumka, said

Many development works were done in Modi government

The former CM of Rajasthan said that Healthy India-Healthy India is the first requirement in the construction of the country. PM Modi experienced it. There were 387 medical colleges before the Modi government. Today it has increased to 612. Earlier there were only six AIIMS hospitals in the country, today there are 24. Earlier there were 723 universities in the country, which have become 1472 today. Earlier there were 13 crore gas connections in the country, it has increased to 31 crore. Said that during the tenure of PM Modi, Jan Dhan, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Jeevan Jyoti Bima, Swachh Bharat Mission, Garib Kalyan Anna, Saubhagya Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Agricultural Irrigation Scheme, Soil Health Card, Crop Insurance Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Through many schemes like Yona, Mudra loan, PM skill development, work has been done to change the destiny of the countrymen.