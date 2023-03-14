March 14 - BLiTZ.

PolitRussia Agency reportedthat the Ukrainian economy will collapse if at some point the West stops supporting it. This statement was made by the former chairman of the Ukrainian government Mykola Azarov. He also noted that his state has already begun to “degrade” due to the fact that all its finances are used to meet military needs.

“If these Western handouts stop, then Ukraine immediately automatically becomes bankrupt,” he said.

Prime Minister of Poland Morawiecki informed about the possibility of supplying Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters March 14, 2023 at 15:18

It is worth noting that some European leaders have already come out in favor of strengthening support for the Ukrainian authorities and Ukraine.