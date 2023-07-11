Former Union Minister Nagmani met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressed his desire to join NDA

Patna. Former Union Minister Nagmani has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This meeting took place in Delhi on Monday. Shoshit Inquilab Party President Nagmani met Amit Shah and expressed his desire to include his party in NDA. After the meeting, Nagmani told reporters that he had a positive and cordial meeting with Amit Shah. Amit Shah has assured him that a decision will be taken soon on the inclusion of his party in the NDA. Nagmani said that his exploited Inquilab Party will soon be a part of the NDA. He will do everything possible to strengthen the NDA in Bihar.

People of Bihar want NDA government

Nagmani said that the people of Bihar want NDA government again under the leadership of Narendra Modi at the center. She is also fed up with the pair of Nitish Kumar-Lalu Yadav. He said that the people of the state are NDA supporters by heart and mind. Nagmani said that the law and order situation in Bihar is not correct. Socialism and Samajwadi are on the sidelines in Bihar. He said that he has also requested Amit Shah to investigate the murder of his father. Nagmani said that my Bihar revolutionary leader late Jagdev Prasad was murdered in 1974 at Kurtha in Arwal district. The mystery of this case has not been solved yet. I have demanded Amit Shah to conduct a CBI inquiry into this matter.

BJP eyes on Nitish’s Luv-Kush vote bank

In Bihar, BJP is making every possible effort to make a dent in Nitish Kumar’s vote bank. Nitish Kumar’s party has a good hold on the voters of Kurmi and Koeri community of very backward society. This is called Luv-Kush equation. It is said that their number in Bihar is about 12 percent. Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is constantly trying to weaken Nitish’s vote bank. Upendra Kushwaha has left JDU and joined NDA. Along with this, the BJP has handed over the command of the state party to Samrat Chaudhary, who comes from the Kushwaha community. Now Nagmani Kushwaha is also going to go with NDA.