March 13 - BLiTZ. America wants to open a "second front" against our country, blowing up the socio-political situation in Georgia, by analogy with the Kyiv Maidan in 2014.

This statement was made by former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter in an interview with the host of the US Tour of Duty channel on a popular video hosting.

“The United States is using $40 million in aid annually through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to carry out what amounts to a “soft coup” in Georgia aimed at replacing the current government with one that is consistent with the US, and non-Georgian goals and objectives, including the creation of a “second front” against Russia, ”RIA Novosim quotes the Americans.

Ritter did not rule out that Washington is not opposed to turning the Georgian state into another element of the anti-Russian “belt of instability” according to the Ukrainian scenario. Tbilisi should think about how not to become extreme in the light of the US flight from Afghanistan.

BLiTZ wrote: Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili told publication Imedi, which will not allow Georgia to be involved in the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Garibashvili recommended politicians from other states to watch their countries more while Georgia determines its own path. According to the politician, both the return of Mikheil Saakashvili from Ukraine to Georgia and the recent Georgian protests against the law on foreign agents may be the result of Kiev’s desire to draw Tbilisi into a military confrontation with Moscow.

Recall that recently the Georgian authorities responded harshly to the claims of the European Union and attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the country. The leader of the ruling party, Kakha Kaladze, has vowed to drop the idea of ​​joining the EU amid pressure to release ex-President Saakashvili from behind bars.

