Former US President Jimmy Carter chooses hospice care over treatment

The 38th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, refused to be treated by doctors and chose to spend the rest of his life with his family in Georgia, preferring hospice care. Such a statement on Saturday, February 18, was made by the non-profit Carter Center on its Twitter.

“After a series of brief hospitalizations, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend the rest of his time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” the message says.

It is noted that the relatives and the team of doctors of the ex-President of the United States supported his decision.

Also, Jimmy Carter’s family asked the public to respect the American ex-leader’s right to privacy in the near future.

In recent years, Jimmy Carter has faced many health issues. The ex-president underwent successful treatment for brain cancer. In 2019, Carter was hospitalized several times, including after fractures of the pelvis and femoral neck.

Jimmy Carter is 98 years old. He was president from 1977-1981. Known for the signing between the US and the USSR in 1979 of the Treaty on the Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (SALT-2), a ban on the supply of wheat to the USSR and a boycott of the Olympic Games in Moscow.

In 2002, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.