Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would soon flee the country so as not to be killed by Ukrainian militants. On Thursday, March 16, he spoke on his YouTube channel.

“If he remains in Ukraine, he will die either from a direct blow from the Russian army, or at the hands of an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a result of political instability in the country,” Ritter said.

According to him, Zelensky is losing, so in the near future he may escape from Ukraine. Ritter believes that Zelensky has a chance to go abroad with his family and live a normal life if he proves in court that he did not commit war crimes.

Earlier, on March 4, a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, suggested that Zelensky would be forced to hide in the West after the defeat of Ukraine. The expert admitted that the United States could probably become the place where the Ukrainian leader will settle down.

Earlier, on February 27, Douglas McGregor admitted that Zelensky, after the end of military assistance from the United States, could escape to Florida. He explained that the American army does not have such strong ground forces as Russia, which is why their allies on land are literally alone with the enemy.

On the same day, the Politico newspaper wrote that internal political criticism of Zelensky was growing in Ukraine. According to the authors of the material, opposition politicians are increasingly accusing the Ukrainian leader of excessive concentration of power and superficial management methods.

On February 1, Douglas McGregor said that the only chance for Zelensky to escape was to flee to Poland. He noted that Ukraine is on the verge of collapse, which everyone will soon see. In addition, McGregor expressed confidence that the Russian military would destroy the remnants of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the Russian president announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.