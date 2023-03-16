March 16 - BLiTZ. The American secret services have been subverting our country and pitting Ukrainians against Russia for decades.

This statement was made on the air of the main Russian TV channel by former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter. According to him, the CIA and other US intelligence agencies after the collapse of the Soviet Union made Western Ukraine the epicenter of anti-Russian sentiment. This American subversive activity in the territory of the former Ukrainian SSR led to the anti-constitutional Maidan of 2014 and the seizure of power in the country by the Ukronazis.

“After World War II, part of the National Socialists left Germany and Ukraine, who later worked for the CIA. In Ukraine: hundreds of thousands of people died due to the fact that Ukrainian nationalism was supported by the United States, ”the PolitRussia resource quotes the American intelligence officer.

BLiTZ wrote: earlier, Ritter, in an interview with the host of the US Tour of Duty channel on a popular video hosting, said that America wants to open a “second front” against our country, blowing up the socio-political situation in Georgia by analogy with the Kiev neo-Nazi Maidan.

Ritter did not rule out that Washington is not against turning the Georgian state into another element of the anti-Russian “belt of instability” according to the Ukrainian scenario. Tbilisi should think about how not to become extreme in the light of the US flight from Afghanistan.

Recall: on February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the NVO at the request of the LDNR to help Donbass. Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine, but the Russian Federation will strive for its demilitarization.