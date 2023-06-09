Former Vice President Mike Pence will challenge Donald Trump, will become the Republican candidate in the presidential election

Former US President Mike Pence is going to compete with his former boss Donald Trump in the race to become the Republican Party’s candidate for the 2024 presidential election. Let us tell you that Pence was the Vice President during the tenure of former President Donald Trump and he is currently completing the paper process to become the candidate of the Republican Party. Let us tell you that Donald Trump has already said that he is going to join the race to become the candidate of the Republican Party. If sources are to be believed, Pence can make an official announcement about his candidature tomorrow i.e. on Wednesday, at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on the occasion of his 64th birthday. He is set to file his nomination before the Federal Election Commission to make his candidature official.

Mike Pence officially announced his candidacy

Mike Pence has officially announced his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission. On the other hand, Trump is fighting a battle with the Florida government for the nomination. It is believed that due to the election of Mike Pence, difficulties have increased for former President Donald Trump. According to the information revealed, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also a candidate from his party and Trump will have to compete with him as well. DeSantis is said to be the most powerful rival for Trump. The entry of DeSantis has been discussed in the Republican constituency for the past several months. DeSantis is said to be one of the strongest rivals of Democratic Party leader President Joe Biden. In the general election to be held in November 2024, the Republican candidate is going to face Joe Biden.

Nomination of 4 leaders from Republican side



If media reports are to be believed, on behalf of the Republican Party, a total of four prominent leaders, including Donald Trump, have claimed their candidature for the presidential election. These include Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as well as Nikki Haley, a two-time governor of South Carolina.